A Game Called 'Angry Trayvon' Was Removed From Apple And Google's App Stores Following An Uproar Of Complaints

Angry Trayvon as it appeared in the Android app store.

Both Apple and Google allowed a game called “Angry Trayvon” into their respective smartphone app stores, but have since removed it following an uproar from users.



The game was a simulation that gave you control over a character named hoodie-clad Trayvon who you take on a killing rampage around Brooklyn.

Although the developers of the app denied it, the game is a clear allusion to the controversial death of Trayvon Martin. George Zimmerman, the man charged with the Martin’s murder, is currently undergoing trial.

After the backlash, the game’s developers promised to delete the app and its Facebook page. They also say they never intended the game to be racist:

The people spoke out therefore this game was removed from the app stores. Sorry for the inconvenience as this was just an action game for entertainment. This was by no means a racist game. Nonetheless, it was removed as will this page and anything associated with the game will be removed.

Still, we’re taking that statement with a grain of salt. It’s pretty clear that the developers wanted to rile people up with the Angry Trayvon. Looks like they succeeded.

