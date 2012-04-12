Al Sharpton And Trayvon Martin's Family Speak About The Zimmerman Murder Charge

Photo: CNN/screenshot

Al Sharpton opened the Martin family’s press conference, saying openly that he did not trust Florida Gov. Rick Scott or prosecutor Angela Corey to handle the case correctly. Some quotes from his diatribe:“I did not trust Gov. Scott. I did not trust the appointment. I want to congratulate him and the prosecutor for being what they should be.”



“Despite the fact that we are different political parties … tonight, maybe America can come together and say that only the facts should matter when you’re dealing with a loss of life.”

On public pressure: “Had there not been pressure, there would not have been a second look.

That credit should go to the nameless, faceless people all over this country that said, ‘Take another look at this.’ That look has led us to where we are tonight.

We must say that if Americans can come together, they can achieve things.



FIRST UPDATE: Martin family attorney Benjamin Crump was next to speak at the podium, triumphantly describing the charges but cautioning that this is only “first base.” Second base, he said, is “getting past” the Stand Your Ground laws. Third base is the trial. And then…

“We bring it on home to justice,” he said.





SECOND UPDATE: Trayvon Martin’s mother and father speak. Their statements are brief. She says that “all we wanted was an arrest” and “we got it.” He says “we will continue to march and march and march until the right thing is done.”

THIRD UPDATE: A representative from Sharpton’s National Action Network on telling the Martin family: “One of the most awesome feelings … it was powerful to see and feel their expression and what they were feeling. To them, this is special. Although it is public, it’s as special as anything could be.”

Another rep from the National Action Network says that this is like “building a Rolls Royce.” A Toyota Corolla takes five hours to build, he said. A Rolls Royce takes months. “Years from this moment, historians are going to have to write a new chapter.”

“Today we realised we must stand our ground,” he said.

FOURTH UPDATE: Sharpton answering questions. On Corey: “She has already proven my innate apprehensions were unfounded.”

Crump: “If that jury comes there with no prejudice thoughts or notions and listens to the evidence fairly, we believe it will be a very, very expeditious decision for justice. We don’t think this is a complicated matter.”

Trayvon’s mother: “We just have faith and hope in Ms. Corey’s office. … We’re not the experts. They’re the experts. We’re putting our faith in them.”

Trayvon’s father: “It feels good to know that he’s off the street. … That he’s in custody, the wheels are starting to turn in our favour.”

