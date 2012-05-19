LISTEN: Stunned 911 Calls On The Night Of Travyon's Death

As we continue to sift through the evidence in the George Zimmerman case recently released by a Florida prosecutor, we discovered two 911 calls from shocked neighbours the night of the shooting.



One call came from what sounds like a rather young girl and her brother. The people heard in the call are only identified by the name W15.

“Um my brother said someone got shot behind our house,” the girl told the dispatcher. “I heard something and my brother ran in the house. My brother saw it.”

The brother then took over the call, saying, “I saw a man laying on the ground that needed help that was screaming.”

“I heard a loud sound and then the screaming stopped.”

Another woman who spoke to a dispatcher for roughly 14 minutes and broke down crying after describing Trayvon Martin as “a young boy or something.”

“He was saying help. Why didn’t someone come out and help him?” she said to the dispatcher.

Listen to W15 call here here: