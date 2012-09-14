Trayvon Martin's Dad Tells The Heartbreaking Story Of When Trayvon Saved His Life

Earlier this week George Zimmerman’s best friends appeared on The Dr. Phil Show to defend Zimmerman’s role in the death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.



Mark and Sondra Osterman told Dr. Phil McGraw they believe Martin would have killed their friend had Zimmerman not been carrying a gun.

And now Martin’s parents are speaking out, saying there was no way Martin could have killed the former neighbourhood watchman.

“I’m trying to figure out how to believe that George Zimmerman would have gotten killed by Trayvon,” Tracy Martin, the teen’s dad, told McGraw. “Trayvon weighed 160 pounds. George Zimmerman’s an adult, 200 pounds. I just don’t see how they feel that Zimmerman would have been dead.”





But the most heart-wrenching part of the interview came later when Tracy Martin recounted how his then-9-year-old son saved his life in 2004. The two were cooking dinner when they fell asleep watching a football game.

Tracy Martin said he woke up around midnight and found the kitchen on fire. When he threw a towel on the fire, a pan full of hot grease fell off the stove and hit Tracy Martin’s legs. Trayvon Martin dragged his father out of the house to save him from the fire.

“That was my hero,” Tracy Martin said of his son. “I think the most heart-wrenching part is knowing that he saved my life and on that fatal day I wasn’t there to save his life.”



DON’T MISS: The NDAA’s Indefinite Detention Clause Is Now Permanently Blocked >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.