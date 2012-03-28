This Trayvon Web Site Is Already Taken By A Stripper Enthusiast

Photo: www.iamtrayvon.com

Although Trayvon Martin’s mother has filed an application to trademark the rally slogan “I am Trayvon,” a website of the same name already exists … and it isn’t suitable for work.IamTrayvon.com is a website dedicated to strip club reviews. Unlike TrayvonMartin.com and JusticeForTrayvon.com, which were registered on March 16 and 18, respectively, IamTrayvon.com was registered on July 31, 2009, and is completely unrelated to the 17-year-old boy’s death at the hands of a 28-year-old neighbourhood watch volunteer.



The last post, written by strip club enthusiast Tray Von, was published in Nov. 27, 2010, and titled “Hot College Coeds in Baltimore Gentlemen’s Club.”

Jeff McCarthy registered the site with GoDaddy almost four years ago and was not available for comment—although when calling the provided contact number, an automated message told me to “call and talk to fun people” at a separate 800 number.

While the name and content of the site is coincidental, a strip club has tried to link an event to the tragedy. In an act of questionable taste, management at a North Carolina strip club plastered Trayvon Martin’s face on a promotion for its “We Like To Party Wednesdays” under the caption, “Justice: In memory of Trayvon Martin.”

The horrified owners of the Lingerie Lounge canceled the event after learning about the exploitative promotional practice.

