Pirates Player Left With Nasty Black Eye After Brawl With Brewers

One day after being punched during an ugly brawl with the Milwaukee Brewers, Travis Snider of the Pittsburgh Pirates was back on the field sporting an ugly black eye.

Snider did not start against the Reds, but was used as a pinch-hitter later in the game.

The brawl started on Sunday when Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole took exception to how Carlos Gomez reacted after hitting a long fly ball off the center field fence. Snider was one of the first players out of the Pirates dugout and appeared to be punched by Martin Maldonaldo.

The punch can be seen at the 2:04 mark of this video.

Snider was wearing sunglasses when he was punched which likely accounts for the circular cut around the eye.

