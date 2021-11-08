Travis Scott’s collaborative ’emote’ with Fortnite was not in the game’s online store days after a deadly concert stampede, according to reports

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. Getty Images

Epic Games’ Fortnite confirmed that it disabled the “Daily” Item Shop on Sunday.

IGN News reported that Travis Scott’s “emote,” a dance move add-on, was in the game’s item store.

Epic Games’ Fortnite confirmed in a Tweet that it “disabled” the “Daily” section of the Item Shop on Sunday. The Item Shop is where players can purchase items to customize their avatars.

“It’s known that the ‘Daily’ section of the Item Shop has been disabled. This is intentional and the ‘Daily’ section will return with the next Item Shop refresh,” Fortnite Status tweeted on Sunday.

IGN News and The Verge reported that Scott’s “Out West” emote, a customizable add-on dance for players available in the “Daily” section, was removed from Fortnite’s shop. Epic Games has not confirmed the reason.

Eight people were killed in a stampede at the rapper’s Astroworld show in Houston, Texas on Friday.

Insider reached out to Epic Games for additional comments about whether the emote was removed in connection with the stampede, and what might happen to other content related to Scott in the game.

Tragedy unfolded at Scott’s Astroworld festival performance at Houston’s NRG Park on Friday night when a packed audience rushed toward the stage. The crowd turned into a stampede in sections, leaving eight people dead and hundreds more injured.

Live Nation, who promoted Astroworld, alongside Texas festival production company Scoremore, said in a joint statement that organizers “have been working to provide local authorities with everything they need from us in order to complete their investigation and get everyone the answers they are looking for.”

“Our staff has met with local authorities to provide information, and we have also provided them with all footage from our CCTV camera,” organizers added. “Load out of the site and equipment is currently paused to give investigators the time they requested to walk and document the grounds.”

A criminal investigation is underway and several lawsuits from victims and their families have already been filed against Scott, Live Nation, and Scoremore.

Scott said he was “absolutely devastated” by the news, amid criticism that he didn’t stop his show soon enough.

“Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement, and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved,” Scott’s team said in a statement to Insider. “These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.”

In April 2020, Fortnite organized the “Astronomical” virtual concert event with Scott where he was digitally rendered alongside his own intergalactic universe in the game; 12.3 million players tuned in on the first day of the show, which was a record for concurrent Fortnite users. At the time, Fortnite also debuted different dance moves based on Scott’s digital persona.