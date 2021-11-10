TikTok says it’s working to remove conspiracy theories that say Travis Scott’s Astroworld was a satanic ritual

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

TikToks that claim the deadly Astroworld concert was a satanic sacrifice have proliferated.

At least eight people died and many were injured during a crowd crush at the chaotic festival.

Graphic videos of the fatal crowd crush have flooded TikTok.

The fatal crowd crush at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston has spawned a wave of conspiracy theories on TikTok, where users are pointing out alleged demonic imagery and accusing the rapper of performing a satanic ritual or sacrifice.

While TikTok said that it’s working to remove the content, some conspiracy videos are still racking up tens of thousands of views on the app.

Many of the far-fetched videos about the tragedy include linking images at the concert to satanic or Illuminati symbols, like an upside down cross that TikTokers claim is a portal to hell, a burning dove, and a red figure on Travis Scott’s shirt.

Commenters on the conspiracy videos have said “Travis Scott is definitely part of the satanic group” and “he sacrificed them,” referencing victims of the concert.

TikTok did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“We have this stereotype of conspiracy theorists being older people on social media, but young people can in some ways be more susceptible,” Jennifer Stromer-Galley, a professor studying social media platforms at Syracuse University, told the Guardian.

Asides from the conspiracy videos, unsettling and often graphic videos of the Astroworld concert have also flooded TikTok, and #Astroworld has over 2 billion views on the app.