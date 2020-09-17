Travis Scott was reportedly fined after his surprise stop at a McDonald's in California was swarmed by 500 people

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for McDonald’s Travis Scott surprises crew and customers at McDonald’s for the launch of the Travis Scott Meal on September 08, 2020 in Downey, California.

Travis Scott teamed up with McDonald’s to launch a special meal and McDonald’s-themed items for the rapper’s clothing line, Cactus Jack.

On Tuesday, Scott visited a McDonald’s in Downey, California to promote his recent collaboration with the fast-food giant. The event, which was supposed to be a surprise for customers and employees, was swarmed with fans.

The City of Downey fined McDonald’s and Travis Scott $US200 each, according to reports, for lacking an event or filming permit.

Travis Scott and McDonald’s were fined $US200 each by the city of Downey, California, for holding a promotional event that attracted over 500 people, TMZ first reported on Wednesday. The event was supposed to be a surprise for customers and employees, according to McDonald’s, but videos show that fans quickly swarmed the location.

In videosof the event, Scott can be seen standing outside without a mask above the screaming crowd, at one point taking off his shirt and throwing it into the masses. On his Instagram livestream, Scott shouts, “This is crazy,” “It’s lit!” and, “It’s a different kind of McDonald’s today!” into the camera, as he signs autographs. At one point in the stream, there are so many people pushing against each other to reach Scott that his security team has to push him through the crowd.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s launched a Travis Scott meal, composed of the rapper’s favourite menu items. Customers can get a Quarter pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce, medium fries with barbecue sauce, and a Sprite for $US6 through October 4. The promotion has been such a hit with fans that some locations have reported that they are running out of ingredients to make the special meal, according to prior Business Insider reports.

As part of the partnership, Scott also released McDonald’s-inspired merchandise on his label, Cactus Jack. Highlights include a $US90 chicken nugget body pillow and $US250 McDonald’s branded denim shorts.

Downey city government told TMZ that the crowd numbered about 500 people, and tweets from the Downey Police Department show that officers were dispatched to try to control the scene. In a tweet, the Downey Police Department said that the appearance, “was neither approved nor permitted by the City of Downey.”

Today’s Travis Scott appearance at McDonald’s was neither approved nor permitted by the City of Downey. DPD units were dispatched in response to a large crowd gathered and focused on traffic and pedestrian safety concerns until the crowd dispersed. No injuries were reported. — Downey Police (@DowneyPolice) September 8, 2020

