Travis Scott defends his music after critics called it ‘demonic’ and the cause for the Astroworld tragedy: ‘I’m a man of God’

Travis Scott performs onstage during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Rick Kern/Getty Images

Travis Scott defended his music after critics called it “demonic” following the Astroworld tragedy.

Scott denied the allegations as he answered a question from Charlamagne Tha God in an interview.

“I’m a man of God,” Scott said in his first interview since 10 people died at his concert.

Travis Scott defended his music after critics called it “demonic” and the cause for the Astroworld tragedy in his first interview since the deadly Texas concert.

In a recent video interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Scott pushed back against criticism that his music and lyrics played a role in encouraging the incident.

“I mean no. I mean … I’m a man of God,” Scott said, denying the allegations.

He said sometimes his music reflects what he sees at his concerts and the “energy” that he notices, but that it’s not about violence.

“I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here, I have a responsibility to figure out a solution,” the Houston rapper also said.

Ten people died and hundreds were left injured after a crowd surged at the November 5 concert in Houston, Texas.

In the weeks since, there have been nearly 300 lawsuits filed against Scott, ScoreMore, and Live Nation Entertainment.

As previously reported by Insider, Scott continued to perform for nearly 40 minutes after the concert crowd began crushing people.

Charlamagne Tha God questions Scott about when he learned that people died at the concert. “It wasn’t really until minutes until the press conference until I figured out what happened,” Scott said.

He continued: “Even after the show, you know, you’re just kind of hearing things, which I didn’t know the exact details until, you know, minutes before the press conference. And even at that moment you’re kind of just like, ‘Wait, what?’ You know, you just went through something.”

“Who does Travis Scott ultimately, I guess, think is responsible for this tragedy?” Charlamagne Tha God said.

Scott responded that he “want[s] to figure out what happened.”

While being asked how he’s processing it all, Scott said he has been “just in a room for a while.”

Charlamagne The God proceeds to ask about photos of him at a golf course with Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg.

“It was just Thanksgiving,” he said. “[They are] good people to have around in a community. That was just a personal time trying to get around. I think some fan asked for a photo, but yeah.”