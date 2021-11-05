At least 8 dead and 300 injured in a ‘mass casualty’ event after the crowd surged at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. Getty Images

Eight people are reported to have died, and many have been injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld event in Houston.

The incident occurred when the crowds surged while Scott was performing on Friday night.

The cause of death of the victims is yet to be confirmed.

The crowd, which numbered an estimated 50,000 people, compressed toward the stage at around 9:38pm while rapper Scott was performing at NRG Park, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters at a news conference.

“The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries,” Pena said.

“People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

He said it triggered a “mass casualty” event, with 17 people taken to hospitals, 11 in cardiac arrest.

More than 300 hundred people were treated at the scene at a field hospital set up in NRG Park, NBC DFW said.

Those injured included a child as young as 10, reports said.

An officer who witnessed the incident said it seemed to happen “all at once,” local outlet KPRC-TV reported.

“It seemed like it happened over the course of just a few minutes,” he said. “Suddenly, we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or medical episode, and so we immediately started doing CPR and moving people.”At the press conference, local politician Lina Hidalgo, county judge of Harris County, said that it was an “extremely tragic night.”

“Our hearts are broken,” she said. “People go to these events looking for a good time, a chance to unwind, to make memories – it’s not the kind of event you go to where you expect to find out about fatalities.”

Organizers ended the event and canceled the second day of the festival.

No cause of death has been given for the eight people who died, pending an investigation by the medical examiner, the fire chief said.

Police are still reportedly working to identify the victims, he said and added that authorities had set up a “reunification center” to try and reunite people with missing family members.

“Nobody could dream of this,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at the news conference. “I think it’s important that no one speculates. We have none of the answers tonight.”