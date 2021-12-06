Travis Scott asked a judge to dismiss one of the over 300 Astroworld lawsuits against him

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. Getty Images

There have been close to 300 lawsuits filed against Travis Scott over the deadly Astroworld concert.

On Monday Scott asked a judge to dismiss 11 lawsuits against him, Rolling Stone reported.

Ten people died and hundreds were injured after the crowd surged at the November 5 concert.

Travis Scott has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him following the tragedy at his Astroworld concert last month.

Scott’s lawyer filed an answer to a lawsuit brought against the rapper by Jessie Garcia and issued a “general denial” to allegations in the lawsuit that Scott was responsible for the injuries and deaths at the November 5 concert.

Scott asked for the suit to be “dismissed with prejudice,” which means it can’t be brought against him again.

The filing was made on behalf of Scott and his companies Jack Enterprises, Cactus Jack Foundations, Cactus Jack Records, and Cactus Jack Studios.

Ten people died and hundreds were injured after the crowd surged at the concert. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña previously said there were 50,000 in attendance and at around 9:30 p.m. the crowd compressed towards the stage as Scott was performing.

There have been close to 300 lawsuits filed against Scott and concert organizers. In one lawsuit, lawyers for Manuel Souza, a Houston resident who was trampled at the festival, said the tragedy was “predictable and preventable.”

Rolling Stone reported that Scott denied the allegations in 10 other lawsuits as well. A representative for Scott told the outlet he’ll most likely be filing more requests for dismissal.

The outlet reported that the concert’s promoters, Live Nation and its subsidiary ScoreMore, also denied allegations against them in filings on Monday. The Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, which owns NRG Park, the venue where the concert was held, also denied the allegations against them.

On Friday, Billboard reported that attorneys for both victims and organizers of the concert filed a joint petition seeking to combine the hundreds of lawsuits into one that would be presented in front of a single judge.

The combined lawsuits involve 1,250 plaintiffs.

An attorney for Scott did not respond to Insider’s request for comment on the request for dismissal.