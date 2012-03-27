An X Games Legend Will Be Racing This Insane 600-Horsepower Dodge Dart

Photo: Courtesy Dodge

Dodge made a decent sized splash when it introduced the Alfa Romeo-based 2013 Dart small car at the Detroit Auto Show, earlier this year.But now, Dodge has unveiled an amazingly powerful rally version and has signed an action sports legend to drive it.



The Dart Rally Car will have a 600-horsepower, 2.0 liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine under the hood which will send power to all four wheels. The driver will be all-around thrill seeker Travis Pastrana, a man who decided to go rally racing once he felt doing back flips on a dirt bike was “getting old.”

Pastrana has since won four Rally America championships with Subaru, so developing the Dodge rally car will be a whole new challenge. It also remains to be seen if this will have an effect on his efforts to race in NASCAR, as he is currently signed to drive Toyotas with Michael Waltrip Racing.

He will be racing the car in the Global Rally Cross (GRC) championship starting this May in Charlotte, NC. While the G in GRC stands for “Global,” all the 2012 races will be held in the United States.

