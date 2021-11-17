Travis McMichael testifies at murder trial that he fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery in self-defense

The license plate on Travis McmIchael’s truck that featured a Confederate emblem can be used in the trial, the judge decided. Stephen B. Morton/AP

Travis McMichael took the stand during his murder trial on Wednesday, testifying that he shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery — an unarmed Black man jogging in his neighborhood — in self-defense.

McMichael said in a Georgia courtroom that he and his father, Gregory McMichael, pursued Arbery in a pickup truck because they thought he was a burglar and wanted to make a citizen’s arrest.

McMichael said he confronted Arbery and claimed the man grabbed the shotgun he had brought with him.

“He was not relenting so I shot again to stop him,” McMichael said.

McMichael said he was testifying to “give my side of the story.”

The McMichaels are on trial alongside a third man, William Bryan, who also pursued Arbery in another vehicle in 2020. The trio face murder charges in connection with Arbery’s death.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.