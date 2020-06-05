Travis McMichael used a racist slur just after Ahmaud Arbery was shot, according to the person who filmed the encounter

Three white men face criminal charges in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, in Brunswick, Georgia.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, face felony murder and aggravated assault charges. The younger McMichael pulled the trigger during an altercation with Arbery.

William Bryan, a witness who helped the McMichaels corner Arbery and also filmed the fatal encounter, was arrested for felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

In a preliminary hearing Thursday, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent testified that Bryan said Travis McMichael said the words ‘f—ing n—–” after Arbery was shot and killed.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Travis McMichael, one of the three people charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery, used a racist slur just after the shooting, according to William Bryan, who filmed the encounter and is a co-defendant in the criminal case.

The detail was revealed by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Richard Dial, who testified about various aspects of the case in which Arbery was “chased, hunted down, and executed” in a preliminary court hearing Thursday.

“Mr. Bryan said that after the shooting took place, before the police’s arrival, while Mr. Arbery was on the ground, that he heard Travis McMichael make the statement: ‘F—ing n—–,” Dial said.

Ahmaud Arbery went out for a jog in Brunswick, Georgia, around 1 p.m. on February 23, only to catch the attention of Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, who pursued the 25-year-old black man before entering in an altercation where Arbery was shot and killed.

They had help from another man who lived in the neighbourhood, William “Roddie” Bryan, who joined in the hunt and made several attempts to block in Arbery before filming the deadly encounter.

Glynn County Magistrate Court Judge Wallace E. Harrell scheduled Thursday’s preliminary hearing to rule on whether there’s enough evidence to charge the three men in Arbery’s death.

For more than two months after that deadly encounter between Arbery and the McMichaels, the white father-and-son duo – aged 64 and 34 respectively – roamed free. Two district attorneys recused themselves over conflicts of interest, with one telling police that there were “no grounds for an arrest.”

Video of the altercation that ended Arbery’s life emerged on social media on May 5, sparking outrage, protests, and calls for justice. It showed Arbery trying unsuccessfully to avoid the McMichaels until they climbed out of their pickup truck. Travis McMichael and Arbery struggled and then three shots rang out, with the last one fired at point-blank range. Arbery stumbled and fell facedown so Gregory McMichael told police he rolled the man over to check if he was armed. He wasn’t and he died of two shotgun wounds to the chest, according to an autopsy.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case on May 5. Agents arrested the McMichaels on May 7 and Director Vic Reynolds announced on May 8 that there was “sufficient probable cause” to charge the pair with felony murder and aggravated assault. They were booked into Glynn County Jail and denied bond.

Bryan, 50, was arrested on May 21 for felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, the GBI said in a statement. He saw the McMichaels when they passed his house while chasing Arbery – they told police they thought he resembled a burglary suspect – so he got into his car and followed them, later helping to corner the man.

‘Chased, hunted down, and executed’

In court, Jesse Evans, the deputy chief assistant district attorney at the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, questioned Dial about the case.

Dial told Evans that Gregory McMichael told police that Arbery enjoyed running. Gregory McMichael was working on a boat outside the McMichael residence when he saw Arbery jog by. Recognising him from surveillance footage of a house that’s under construction nearby, the elder McMichael followed his “instinct” when enlisting his son to follow Arbery through their neighbourhood, Dial said.

Gregory McMichael told police that “he didn’t know if Ahmaud Arbery had stolen anything or not, but he had a gut feeling that he may have been responsible” for recent burglaries in the area, Dial added.

The men received help from Bryan, who used his Chevy Silverado to block and redirect Arbery, who repeatedly tried to escape them, going so far as to run into a ditch, Dial said.

Dial also testified that “mere seconds after the first shot” was fired by Travis McMichael, the front of Arbery’s white cotton T-shirt was “saturated with blood.”

Two more shots wounded Arbery, who collapsed not far from where the McMichaels parked their Ford pickup truck in the middle of the street.

Dial also added that a call made to Gregory McMichael after he was in jail shed light on the way he viewed Bryan.

“Gregory McMichael is on the phone with a caller and the caller asks him about Mr. Bryan,” Dial said. “At first, Gregory McMichael says he can’t talk about it and then he says that Mr. Bryan is an ally.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.