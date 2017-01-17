Travis Kelce blamed a ref for Chiefs playoff loss, said he shouldn't even be allowed to wear stripes at a Foot Locker

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 18-16 on Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The game came down a two-point conversion that was waved off because of a penalty, and after the game, tight end Travis Kelce did not hold back his feelings.

With just under three minutes to go, the Chiefs scored a touchdown to pull within two points. They then seemingly tied the game by converting the two-point conversion. However, it was waved off when holding was called on left tackle Eric Fisher.

After the game, Kelce blamed the officials for the loss.

“For it to end like that, with the ref literally taking it out of our hands, that hurts,” Kelce said after the game. “When refs want to take over the game and make it their own platform, there is nothing you can do about it. That was not a hold on my guy, Eric Fisher.”

Here is the play:

The Chiefs failed to convert on the second attempt and the Steelers went on to run out the clock for the win.

Kelce went on to say that the referee who threw the flag on the two-point conversion should never be able wear zebra stripes again, even at a Foot Locker, where the employees wear uniforms similar to football officials.

“Momentum was getting on our side, and then just get our jugulars ripped out because a ref felt bad for James Harrison falling on the ground,” Kelce said. “It’s ignorance. Ref No. 51 shouldn’t even be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again. He shouldn’t even be able to wear it at f—— Foot Locker.”

