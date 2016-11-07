Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was ejected for throwing his towel at an official

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was ejected at the start of the fourth quarter on Sunday after he threw his towel at a ref.

Kelce was upset that the refs missed what looked like a blatant pass interference call against the Jaguars in the end zone, and began yelling at the refs. Just as he began to run back to the huddle, though, the nearest ref threw a flag. Kelce turned around, flipped out, and threw his towel back at him.

This immediately prompted an ejection.

Here’s the moment:

And here’s the play that caused Kelce to lose his cool:

The Chiefs are currently clinging to a 19-14 lead late in the 4th quarter. Kelce is probably already out of the shower.

NOW WATCH: What Tom Brady eats to play pro football at 39 years old



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.