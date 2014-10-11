How Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Went From A Startup Failure To Owning A Multi-Billion Dollar Empire

Uber is a massive company that’s now valued at $US18 billion, likely making its CEO Travis Kalanick a billionaire.

But that wasn’t always the case.

Uber was the third in a series of startups Kalanick had helped get off the ground, and the first that has been truly successful.

It took Kalanick years to get where he is now. At one point before Uber even existed, Kalanick was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and sleeping in his parents’ house.

This is the story of how Travis Kalanick built Uber’s empire.

