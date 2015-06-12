Uber CEO Travis Kalanick enjoys hot tubs so much he'll stay in them for 8 hours at a time

(AP Photo/Paul Sakluma, File) Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick arrives at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Billionaire Uber CEO Travis Kalanick really likes hot tubs.

He likes them so much, in fact, that he stays in them for hours at a time, according to venture capitalist and early Uber investor Chris Sacca.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Emily Chang, Sacca talked about the hot tub at his California home near Lake Tahoe, which he calls the “Jam Tub.”

Sacca says Travis Kalanick used to spend “eight to ten hours” there at a time. “I’ve never seen a human with that kind of staying power in a hot tub,” he said.

Sacca and Kalanick aren’t as close as they once were, however. “If I’m involved in your business, I’m gonna share my opinions with you about how certain aspects of the business are going,” Sacca said on the rift between himself and Kalanick.

“They’re gonna be really strong opinions, likely in your face. I think I can rub people the wrong way. In particular, I wanted to own more Uber stock. And so I was, at the time, trying to buy it from more people. Travis didn’t like that.”

Sacca’s VC firm, Lowercase Capital, invested $US300,000 in Uber’s angel round. Sacca also helped the company buy the name “Uber” from Universal Music Group. Now, Lowercase Capital owns 4% of Uber, which is valued at $US41 billion. But now Sacca and Kalanick “barely speak,” Sacca told Forbes earlier this year.

Sacca also talked about how he and his wife make founders dinner and take them hot-tubbing in an attempt to evaluate potential founders for his firm’s portfolio.

He assesses founders based on whether they clean up after themselves after dinner.

According to Bloomberg, Sacca “would see people who wouldn’t actually get up to put their dishes in the sink, and immediately be like, ‘No way. Like, there’s no way we’re getting in and doing business with them.'”

Watch the full video below:

