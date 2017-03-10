Uber CEO Travis Kalanick played ping pong with Mark Zuckerberg at a party called 'Babes and Balls'

Spin Travis Kalanick (l) and Drew Houston play Olympian Lily Zhang.

If your company had been recently accused of cultivating a sexist culture, you might stay away from a party called “Babes and Balls”.

Not so Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who played ping pong at a “Babes and Balls” themed party on Friday night.

He and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg were among those celebrating Dropbox CEO Drew Houston’s birthday at San Francisco ping pong bar Spin.

This is a week when Uber’s had to drop its secret, regulation-dodging “Greyball” tool, launch a search for a new COO, and investigate its own allegedly sexist workplace practices. “Gee, I wonder why women feel unwelcome in tech?” wrote one Twitter user, engineering professor Brian Noble.

Spin is part-owned by Susan Sarandon and has run similarly questionable themed nights before. Prior to last week’s party was a “Babes and Balls Arabian Nights” which featured underwear-clad belly dancers dancing on the tables.

At least soon-to-be second-time father Mark Zuckerberg had a wild time.

Here’s Travis Kalanick looking unconcerned in a doubles game with Drew Houston.

And again, by himself.

Here’s Zuckerberg playing table tennis Olympian Lily Zhang.

It looks like she schooled the Facebook founder.

But there were no hard feelings.

Spin

Drew Houston got some cake.

And finally, what Zuckerberg might have been thinking throughout.

“Oh, your app has 158 million users? My apps have BILLIONS” pic.twitter.com/3tcYaRAdSz

— Alex Heath (@alexeheath) March 9, 2017

