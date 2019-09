Midtown-based Travelzoo (TZOO) said that Holger Bartel has resigned from his position as EVP, effective yesterday. Bartel will remain on Travelzoo’s board and will serve as a consultant to CEO Ralph Bartel, his brother. SEC Filing

