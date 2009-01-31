Travelzoo Spends $1.8 Million On Fly.com Domain (TZOO)

When Travelzoo (TZOO) reports Q4 earnings next week, analysts expect the online travel site to lose 12 cents per share on $17.45 million of revenue — a 9% year-over-year revenue decline. But that didn’t stop the company from spending the rough equivalent of 10% of its Q4 sales — or 3% of its $58 million market cap — on an Internet address.



Travelzoo announced today that it spent $1.8 million on the domain name Fly.com for a “new information Web site to be launched in February.”

“We are delighted to acquire fly.com for our new offering,” said Brian Clark, senior vice president and general manager, search products, Travelzoo, in a statement. “The name is a perfect match for Travelzoo’s renowned approach: simple, fun, and world class. Where others see doom and gloom we see opportunities to serve travellers and advertisers with innovative approaches to finding the best values in travel.”

Travelzoo shares dropped 1% today to $4.05.

