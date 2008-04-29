Travelzoo Reports Q1 Loss, Shares Fall

Web travel site Travelzoo (TZOO) missed even Wall Street’s lowered expectations for earnings, turning in a loss of $0.08 per share, compared to a $0.25 profit in the same quarter last year. The Street had been expecting a profit of $0.08 a share, but Wedbush Morgan Securities Analyst Edward Woo lowered his first-quarter estimate to $0.02 hours before the company reported this afternoon.



Revenue of $20.9 million came in slightly higher that the $19.7 million expected by the Street. CEO Ralph Bartel chalked up the earnings miss to “aggressive expansion in Asia Pacific and Europe” — which is why Woo knocked down his targets in advance. No mention of the company’s fondness for very expensive real estate.

TZOO fell 5.49% to $12.23 a share on Monday, and then dropped another 10 cents in after-hours trading.

See Also: TravelZoo’s Rent Bill: $1.6M A Year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.