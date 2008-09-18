Travelzoo CEO Out, Scours Family Tree For A Replacement (TZOO)

Travelzoo (TZOO) announced today CEO Ralph Bartel will be stepping down from day-to-day management of the Midtown-based company effective October 1. But the company didn’t have to look far for a replacement: Ralph’s brother, Holger Bartel takes the reigns. Holger used to work at Travelzoo as EVP until he resigned in 2007 to take a spot on the board. Ralph will remain chairman.



See Also:

Travelzoo EVP [Holger] Bartel Steps Down

Travelzoo Reports Q1 Loss, Shares Fall

Travelzoo’s Rent Bill: $1.6 Million/Year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.