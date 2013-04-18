This Silk Glasses Case Doubles As A Pocket Square

This is Travelteq’s newly released Pocchiali glasses case.



Why We Love It: This case is hand-made in Amsterdam from Italian silk. It works as a glasses holder that fits snugly in your jacket pocket, and even looks like a pocket square thanks to the fabric.

Each design has a reversible hue on the inside, and there are eight different colour combinations including green, blue, yellow, and red.

It measures approximately 3 x 7 inches, and is a handy accessory to have this summer so you don’t lose your sunglasses.

Where To Buy: Available through Travelteq.

Cost: $79.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.