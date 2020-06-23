People are scrambling to buy these $10 disposable urinal bag packs on Amazon that you can pee into to avoid public restrooms during the pandemic

TravelJohn Search for TravelJohn’s urinal bags on Amazon increased five times between May 2 and June 6, and sales for its solid waste bags have also multiplied.

A company selling disposable waste bags is seeing a surge in interest and sales.

Search for TravelJohn’s urinal bags on Amazon increased by 5 times in May, according to an AdAge report.

The company’s solid waste bags are also being sold 5 times faster than in previous years, a company spokesperson told Business Insider.

As parts of the US reopen, people are spending more time travelling and otherwise away from their homes, but many are still uncomfortable using public restrooms.

Research shows that flushing a toilet could send poop particles carrying the coronavirus 3 feet into the air, which means using a shared or public bathroom could be risky during the pandemic.

But when you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go – that’s the idea behind TravelJohn’s disposable urinal bags.

They allow you to discreetly and easily pee into the pouch, which is filled with a substance that absorbs the liquid and turns it into an “odourless, spill-proof gel,” according to the company website. It’s reusable until it’s full, at which point you simply throw it away when you’re done.

TravelJohn A TravelJohn urinal bag.

The company doesn’t sell them individually, only in packs of three, six, and 18. Packs of three sell for $US10. An Amazon listing for an 18-pack of the urinal bags comes with a $US25 price tag, and an 18-pack on the TravelJohn website is priced at $US43.

A TravelJohn spokesperson told Business Insider in an email that the waste bags are typically a hit with hikers and campers, but the company has “seen a strong increase in interest.” Monday, specifically, is currently the company’s yearly peak day in sales as people presumably gear up for celebrating the long July Fourth holiday weekend, according to the spokesperson. TravelJohn expects to continue to exceed sales expectations for the summer.

According to data from e-commerce analytics firm Profitero, search on Amazon for TravelJohn’s disposable urinal bags increased by 5 times between May 2 and June 6, as AdAge reported. And the company’s solid waste bag option is experiencing a surge in interest as well. The spokesperson said they’re being sold at a rate 5 times faster than in previous years, with many attempting to buy the bags in bulk.

To account for the increase in demand and prevent customers from price-gouging on online marketplaces, TravelJohn has limited the number of units customers can buy to 2 to 3, depending on the item, according to the spokesperson.

The pouches are unisex, according to the product description, but there are bags designed for women and children as well. As AdAge reports, Profitero found an increase in the interest of other brands offering such urination products, like Pee Buddy.

TravelJohn The TravelJane bag.

Some Americans are beginning to travel or spend a longer amount of time away from their homes as parts of the US reopen, though that doesn’t mean they’re comfortable using public restrooms.

And some public health experts have cited relaxed lockdown restrictions in some parts of the country as the reason why case counts are increasing.

So it may be better to stay home and use your own bathroom if you’re able.

