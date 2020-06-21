Travelling to Italy: What US travellers need to know right now

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo Visitors admire the Sistine Chapel as the Vatican Museums reopened in Rome on June 1, 2020.

After emerging as the epicentre of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak, Italy instituted a nationwide lockdown on March 10. For over two months, Italians faced fines and jail time if they left their homes for any reason other than essential trips to the grocery store or pharmacy. Even solo exercise outside was regulated.

On May 4, residents were finally able to leave their apartments and jog outside. Restrictions on businesses and gathering spaces lifted in the following days.

In early June, the country began reopening to tourists. Here’s what US travellers need to know about travelling to Italy.

Who is eligible to visit Italy right now



Q: Is Italy open to tourists?On June 3, Italy opened to visitors from the European Union and Schengen Area, a collection of 26 European countries that allow their citizens to move freely across borders, as well as the United Kingdom, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, and Vatican City. Visitors from these countries and city-states are not subject to quarantine unless they have visited countries outside of the approved countries’ list in the two weeks prior to entering Italy.

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images Three women have lunch at a restaurant in the Lower Town of Bergamo, Italy on June 18, 2020.

When will Italy open to US tourists?

No date has been announced yet for when Italy will reopen to US tourists.

Only people travelling to Italy from the US for “proven work, urgent health needs, or to return to your place of residence” will be allowed into the country, and they must self-isolate for two weeks after arrival, according to the US Embassy in Italy.

The European Commission is recommending that member and associated states begin lifting restrictions on arrivals from outside the EU beginning July 1, based on a coordinated, agreed-upon approach.

Q: Where can travellers look for updates on travel policies?

The European Commission recently launched Reopen the EU, which provides up-to-date information on travel and tourism in each country.

Restrictions currently in place for visitors



Laura Lezza/Getty Images The Director of the Uffizi Galleries Eike Schmidt (R) greets and welcomes the public in line to enter at the reopened Uffizi on June 3, 2020 in Florence, Italy. Uffiz is operating at half capacity.

Q: How is Italy monitoring visitors’ health?

Under Italy’s Phase 3 of reopening, which went into effect on June 15, anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or a fever over 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit will be required to stay home and limit social contact after arriving. Airports in Italy are conducting temperature checks, according to the US Embassy in Italy.Q: Are visitors able to travel anywhere in Italy?

Three regions – Puglia, Sardinia, and Basilicata – are also requiring visitors to fill out a form detailing their accommodation and visit length two days before arriving Schengen Visa Info News reported on June 16.

Q: What are Italy’s current social distancing policies?

Italy’s Phase 3 social distancing guidelines require people to stay at least one metre, or three feet, apart in public gathering spaces like parks, theatres, restaurants, shops, and museums. Depending on their size, retailers and cultural institutions must also stagger customer entry or reduce capacity. Anyone riding public transport must wear a face mask.

Safety for US travellers



What are US restrictions on international travel to Italy?

The US Department of State currently has a Global Level 4 Health Advisory in place, which advises US citizens to avoid all non-essential, international travel.

Q: Will I be covered by travel insurance if I visit?

While Italy appears to have flattened the curve of new infections, and hospitality businesses are opening with health and safety guidelines in place, many travel insurance plans will be void if US travellers enter Italy with the Level 4 Health Advisory still in place, heightening the risks involved with visiting a foreign country.

