I traveled on the famed Eurostar between London and Paris and saw how European high-speed rail blows America’s out of the water

As a train enthusiast, Eurostar has always been near the top of my list of rail services to take. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

From its London terminus, travelers can be in European capitals such as Paris, Brussels, or Amsterdam in just a matter of hours. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Making these journeys possible is the Channel Tunnel, affectionately known as the “Chunnel,” that connects the UK with mainland Europe. A train exiting the Channel Tunnel. AP Photo

Without it, travelers looking to cross the English Channel would have to fly or take a boat. The Channel Tunnel from the French side. DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty

During a recent trip to the UK, I finally took Eurostar between London to Paris. Here’s what it was like. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I arrived at London’s St. Pancras International Station at around 7 a.m. for the 8:01 a.m. train to Paris. France had just opened to the UK a few days prior and the excitement was palpable. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

St. Pancras International is one of the many rail stations that serve London and is known primarily for Eurostar trains to mainland Europe. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

On the upper level, a thick and clear glass wall separates the platforms from the rest of the station. For all intents and purposes, those platforms might as well have been in France considering the only way for passengers to access them would be by going through French passport control. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

On the main level, it wasn’t hard to find the Eurostar check-in area and I was surprised to see so few people lining up. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

My tickets were emailed to me – with Apple Wallet functionality – but I still got paper copies from one of the many self-serve kiosks available. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

With my ticket, passport, and vaccination card in hand, I made my way to departures. But there was one more thing I needed to do, fill out a sworn statement attesting to my ability to travel to France as a vaccinated traveler. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Once done, I could move on to the next phase: the security checkpoint. I was only halfway through the process and this was the first time I had to go through security to take a train. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Next came UK Border Police who would be checking my documents as I left the country. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Finally, the French Border Police inspected my documents at passport control. The question “are you vaccinated?” replaced “what is the purpose of your visit?” and with the stamp of a passport, I was on my way. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

For all intents and purposes, I was in France. This part of France, however, was a packed waiting room in the middle of London. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Business class passengers receive access to a private lounge. But standard and standard premier passengers only have chairs, a duty-free store, and a few shops to entertain during the wait. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Boarding began around 20 minutes before departure. There was no reason to rush onto the train as all seats were pre-assigned; though, some still felt the need to be first. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

My train to France was operated by a Siemens British Rail Class 374 high-speed train. It spans more than 1,000 feet (304.80m) in length. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A total of 16 cars comprised the train with business premier class, standard premier class, and standard class. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I walked what felt like a half-mile to get to my coach but that was strategic as the closer to the front of the train I was, the closer I’d be to the exit in Paris. For this leg, I was riding in standard premier class, the Eurostar version of premium economy. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A porter was waiting to check tickets at the door to my coach. I climbed onboard and was immediately impressed with the train. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A literal red carpet covered the floor into the coach complete with sliding glass automatic doors. I had never seen anything like this in the US. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Seats in the cabin were arranged in a 1-2 configuration compared to the 2-2 configuration in standard class and 1-1 configuration of business class. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I arrived at my seat, 65, and settled in for the quick journey to France. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I chose the table seat because I love the aesthetic of paired seats surrounding a table on a train. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Seats in this cabin came with power outlets, storage slots, and personal reading lights. They also recline for additional comfort. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The coach was moderately full with a surprising number of small children traveling with families. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

We pulled out of the station at exactly 8:01 a.m. for the two-hour and 16-minute journey to Paris. Amtrak’s Acela can’t even go from New York to Washington, DC that quickly. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I knew this wasn’t going to be the average train ride when I heard one of the conductors say “good morning, dear passengers” over the public announcement system. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Most of the first 15 minutes were spent in tunnels underneath London but I could feel the train’s acceleration. The top speed on this run is 186 miles (299km) per hour. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Soon enough, we were blazing across the English countryside bound for Dover, where we’d enter the Chunnel. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Train managers were introduced by name over the PA. “It is our pleasure to assist you in any way we can,” one said. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Free WiFi was available on the train and worked perfectly all the way to Paris, even in the tunnel. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Surprisingly, there wasn’t much in terms of a view from where I was sitting. Amtrak might actually have the advantage here. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider Read more:

I took Amtrak for the first time since it started filling trains to capacity and it’s still my favorite way to travel the Northeast

A meal was included in the price of my standard premier ticket, and attendants came around to serve breakfast just before we entered the Chunnel. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Breakfast consisted of a croissant, bread roll, yogurt, water, and a selection of coffee and tea. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Everything was tasty and there were no complaints from me on that front. It wasn’t much of an offering but this train ride is only scheduled for two hours and 16 minutes. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The biggest disappointment, however, was the crud on the cutlery and cups. They clearly hadn’t been washed properly and it turned me off from using them. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I couldn’t believe the speed at which we were traveling. It wasn’t even 25 minutes into the ride that we were halfway to Dover. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

We approached the Chunnel and the views of the countryside quickly changed. Large fencing surrounded the tracks as we slowed down on our approach to the tunnel. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Then, with no warning, the view went black and we were heading to a depth of 75 meters. I don’t know why but I expected the tunnel to be illuminated throughout. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The WiFi was still working wonderfully as I finished my movie as attendants offered refills of tea and coffee. There’s not much in terms of entertainment options besides the WiFi but that’s par for the course on trains. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I walked around the train and discovered the cafe car, known as the Cafe Metropole. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The selection was quite extensive and I thought the prices were reasonable. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

We emerged from the Chunnel in Calais, France in under 30 minutes. And to be honest, I didn’t feel the least bit nervous about the crossing. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The side of the Chunnel was similarly well-fortified. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Around an hour and 15 minutes remained until arriving in Paris. The views of the French countryside were markedly better than those of the English. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I knew we were getting close to Paris when I started seeing Air France planes taking off from Charles de Gaulle Airport. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

We pulled into Paris’ Gare du Nord exactly on time with a journey time of two hours and 16 minutes. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

After alighting in Paris, we were free to walk right into the station as if we were getting off of a commuter train. Some passengers had their bags checked by customs but the majority walked right into Paris. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I personally couldn’t believe how quick the journey was and that I was in Paris after only two hours of traveling. It felt like a different world from London. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The ride back was similarly smooth and enjoyable. The same customs and security checks were performed at Gare du Nord, except in reverse. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

This time, however, I was seated in standard class. Seats in the cabin are arranged in a 2-2 configuration and I once again chose the table seat. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Eurostar’s seat map does say where the windows are to avoid getting a windowless seat but I clearly misread the map. It was no issue, however, as I could still see out of the expansive window above the table. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Seats are also assigned for this cabin and non-table seats have their own tray tables. There’s no meal service whatsoever so the only option is Cafe Metropole. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Back once more through the Chunnel, we arrived back in London at St. Pancras International on time. I was admittedly jealous we don’t have these types of trains anywhere in the US. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider

America might very well be unstoppable if we had these trains connecting our largest cities as fast as they do in Europe. Taking Eurostar between London, UK and Paris, France. Thomas Pallini/Insider Read more:

I went aboard Amtrak’s new long-distance trains aiming to transform America’s languishing rail network, and now I want to take a cross-country train trip