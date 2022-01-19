I spent 60 hours on trains traveling between NYC and Miami to avoid flying. Next time I’ll face my fears and get on a plane.

The author at an airport (L) and in front of an Amtrak train (R). Joey Hadden/Insider

I recently spent 60 hours on Amtrak trains traveling between New York City and Miami.

I found the rides to be rough and bumpy, with far too much time spent in a cramped space.

I hate flying but wish I traveled by plane to save time and be more comfortable.

I travel a lot, and I hate flying.

Mostly, it’s because I fear situations outside of my control that cause me to feel stressed and anxious, especially air travel. And I’m not alone — about 40% of the population experiences fear related to flying, The Washington Post reported.

I’ve flown a few times during the pandemic and found wearing a mask the entire time and sitting uncomfortably close to other passengers to be less than desirable.

So when my travels were set to take me from New York City to Miami, I thought I’d try the train, where I could book a private cabin. I figured having a room on a train where I could close my door and be alone would be more comfortable, private, and relaxing.

I made the 30-hour trek from New York City to Miami via Amtrak both ways but ultimately I thought the extra money and time wasn’t worth the additional comfort the train provided.

The author has traveled by both plane and train. Joey Hadden/Insider

Trains might seem cheaper than flying, but that’s not always the case

On my Amtrak trips last fall, a roomette accommodation to Miami cost $500 and a bedroom accommodation to New York cost $1,000.

This pricing is typical for the fall, according to a recent Amtrak booking search. (For full disclosure, Insider paid for the train accommodations, per our reporting standards.) Amtrak didn’t respond to Insider’s request for comment about the pricing.

Depending on the time and day, a flight from New York City to Miami in basic economy could cost around $100 round trip, according to a recent Google Flight search. A first-class, round-trip flight would be similar in price to an Amtrak roomette, according to a search on Kayak.

While my train accommodations offered more space, privacy, and amenities than a flight in either economy or first-class, I was still shocked by how expensive it was to travel by train, especially since it can take 10 times longer. A one-way overnight train between New York City and Miami takes 30 hours; that same journey by plane is often approximately three hours.

The author takes a selfie as she finally arrives in Miami after 30 hours on the train. Joey Hadden/Insider

I didn’t anticipate how poorly the constant motion and length of the train travel would make me feel

As someone who deals with travel anxiety, I found the length of the trip to be overwhelming. It’s tough for me to relax when I am in-between destinations and I struggled to view the train as a destination in itself.

The constant motion of the train didn’t help, either, and I ended up feeling a little queasy.

When the train started moving, I noticed it was bumpy, like a flight when the seat-belt sign is on. I figured this would be temporary, but I ended up experiencing motion sickness for the majority of the trip. And when I stood up to walk through the train cars, I felt like I was on an airplane trying to get to the bathroom during turbulence.

I was grateful when I finally arrived in Miami and decided that long train journeys aren’t for the faint of heart. While long distances may be too much for me, I’ve always enjoyed shorter train trips. The longest I’d previously spent on a train was approximately three-and-a-half hours when traveling from Amsterdam to Paris.

In my opinion, taking a long train journey is a lot like taking a road trip — if you consider the ride a part of the vacation, then it could be worth it for you. Scenic views during the journey also might make the experience enjoyable for someone who already loves train travel. But, personally, I’ll catch a flight next time I want to get out of the city.