travellers Are Livid About Flight Delays Caused By The Sequester

Alex Davies
travlers in line at los angeles airport lax faa sequester delays monday april 22travellers in line at Los Angeles International Airport, where FAA budget cuts led to delays on Monday.

To get an idea of how people are reacting to widespread flight delays caused by sequester-mandated Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) budget cuts, we went to Twitter.

There, we found plenty of angry reactions from travellers stuck in airports around the country.

Since the FAA began furloughing employees, the reduced number of controllers have been spacing flights further apart, to allow them to manage traffic safely. 

Delays started piling up at large airports Sunday and Monday, and did not get better on Tuesday.

Pilots have warned “this could get ugly,” and politicians are working to resolve the situation.

Today, the FAA warned travellers of sequester-related delays at Miami, Los Angeles, Tampa, and Chicago airports.

Here are some of the better reactions from those affected.

Some felt the impact on their work lives:

The FAA announced today Miami’s airport would face staffing challenges. Most delays were under 30 minutes, but some people had much worse luck:

One traveller put the blame on President Obama:

And others couldn’t believe what was going on.

Sommelier Crystal Cameron, delayed several hours on her way to Orlando, found a way to kill time:

And Joe Demer was happy just to finally arrive in Los Angeles:

