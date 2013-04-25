travellers Are Livid About Flight Delays Caused By The Sequester

travellers in line at Los Angeles International Airport, where FAA budget cuts led to delays on Monday.

To get an idea of how people are reacting to widespread flight delays caused by sequester-mandated Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) budget cuts, we went to Twitter.



There, we found plenty of angry reactions from travellers stuck in airports around the country.

Since the FAA began furloughing employees, the reduced number of controllers have been spacing flights further apart, to allow them to manage traffic safely.

Delays started piling up at large airports Sunday and Monday, and did not get better on Tuesday.

Pilots have warned “this could get ugly,” and politicians are working to resolve the situation.

Today, the FAA warned travellers of sequester-related delays at Miami, Los Angeles, Tampa, and Chicago airports.

Here are some of the better reactions from those affected.

Some felt the impact on their work lives:

Delay of 1+ hour on the LGA airport runway due to air traffic controllers furlough. Will miss my meeting in Chicago :-( — Joan Carles Fonoll (@jcfonoll) April 24, 2013

The FAA announced today Miami’s airport would face staffing challenges. Most delays were under 30 minutes, but some people had much worse luck:

Stuck at the Airport in Miami. Planes been delayed 5 hrs! and the weather is miserable. — Lisa Ann (@HotLisaAnn) April 24, 2013

One traveller put the blame on President Obama:

I was at LAX at noon yesterday. Zero delay on arrival from CO. By evening it was delays of 111mins? Feel the pain from Obama. What a schmuck — Michael Pfingston II (@mikepfingston2) April 23, 2013

And others couldn’t believe what was going on.

4 hr delay thanks to #sequester. Hard to believe the airlines don’t pay fees to airport to cover cost of Air Traffic Controllers. — Michael Connell (@NBMikeC) April 24, 2013

Sommelier Crystal Cameron, delayed several hours on her way to Orlando, found a way to kill time:

A 3 plus hour delay at the airport calls for a big glass of #vino. twitter.com/CrystalPalate/… — Crystal Cameron (@CrystalPalate) April 24, 2013

And Joe Demer was happy just to finally arrive in Los Angeles:

The only good thing about our delay was flying into LAX at night #lights #finallyhere twitter.com/Broseph597/sta… — Joe Detmer (@Broseph597) April 24, 2013

