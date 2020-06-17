People are even less willing to fly now than they were at the height of coronavirus lockdowns

Lillian Suwanrumpha/Getty ImagesWhile 60% of people were optimistic about flying in April, only 45% were still optimistic in early June, according to IATA.
- In a Tuesday press briefing, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said travellers are getting more cautious based on recurring surveys the group conducts, Bloomberg News reported.
- Per the group, 45% of people polled in late May and early June said they would be prepared to board a plane within a month or two of lifted lockdowns.
- The new survey data serves as a stark contrast to the data collected by IATA at the height of the coronavirus lockdowns in April. Then, 60% of those polled said they would be prepared to board a plane within a month or two of lifted lockdowns.
- “We have a majority saying now that they would wait more than six months before travelling,” Brian Pearce, IATA’s chief economist, said in the briefing.
- The data reaffirming travellers’ diminished confidence comes as the airline industry continues to nosedive: Bankruptcies, layoffs, and zero demand have led airline analysts and executives to predict it could take up to five years for the industry to recover from the pandemic.
