The CEO of Travellers got stuck in an elevator on the way to a conference presentation

Jay Fishman, the CEO of Travellers Insurance, got stuck in an elevator on the way to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference presentation.

According to headlines from Bloomberg, Fishman was stuck in an elevator and was late to the presentation.

A moderator at the conference said that as of 12:40 pm ET, Fishman was on his way.

Travellers was set to present at 12:35 pm ET.

As of 12:44 pm ET, it appeared Fishman had begun his presentation, with headlines from Bloomberg saying that Fishman said some people see insurance as “mystery meat.”

You can find the webcast here.

