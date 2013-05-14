REPORT: Saudi Arabian traveller Arrested After Customs Agents Find Pressure Cooker In His Luggage

Federal authorities have arrested a Saudi Arabian who arrived by plane in Detroit on Saturday with a pressure cooker in his luggage, according to The Detroit News.



Pressure cookers were used to create bombs in the Boston marathon attacks.

Hussain Al Kwawahir has been accused of using an altered passport and lying to a Customs and Border Protection Agent about the pressure cooker. He’s appearing in court this afternoon.

Al Kwawahir, who says he’s in the U.S. to visit his nephew, had a page missing from his passport and initially lied to authorities about the pressure cooker. He told them brought the device for his nephew.

