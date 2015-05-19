You'll want to travel to Turkey after watching this incredible video

Videographer and photographer Leonardo Dalessandri spent 20 days travelling throughout Turkey.

He covered over 3,500 km and captured footage from 9 cities: Cappadocia, Ephesus, Istanbul, Goreme, Havanos, Selcuk, Konya, Silla and Pamukkale.

The result (after six months of post production) is this stunning video “Watchtower of Turkey” that showcases the culture and spirit of Turkey through its people.

“For me, what really defines a culture is not necessarily the architecture or its antiquities, but instead its people,” Dalessandri said. “The soul of Turkey lies with the people who live there — the street vendors, the musicians, the children playing tag inside the mosque.”

“But it is also in its spirit, and this is not as easy to capture visually. Discovering the spirit of Turkey was a more visceral experience for me… Ultimately, this is what I was inspired to capture throughout my travels. These are the memories that I wanted to take with me. This is the vision of Turkey I want to keep for myself.”

Video courtesy of Leonardo Dalessandri



