I didn’t let travel restrictions stop me from visiting French Polynesia and it was the best trip of my life

- I just traveled to French Polynesia, despite strict COVID-19 travel requirements.
- The trip required advance planning, but I felt very safe and the rules didn’t hinder my trip at all.
- I would return to paradise in French Polynesia in a heartbeat — with or without travel restrictions.
Thankfully, French Polynesia reopened in May of this year with stringent entry requirements for international visitors. And our November trip was a go.
And I’m thankful we took this much-anticipated trip instead of postponing it until there are no coronavirus-related restrictions and requirements — whenever that might be, if ever.
Here’s how our pandemic vacation in paradise went, and why I’d recommend traveling there now.
Currently, you need to be fully vaccinated to enter French Polynesia, no matter what country you’re visiting from, if you don’t want to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.
If you’re unvaccinated, before you arrive, you’ll also have to “declare your compelling reason” for visiting, explain what your intended quarantine arrangements are, and receive “boarding authorization delivered by the High Commission.”
As fully vaccinated US citizens flying from Aspen, Colorado (via Denver and San Francisco), to Papeete, Tahiti, my husband and I still needed to follow a strict set of criteria. We were required within 30 days of our departure to fill out an online ETIS form, detail our itinerary; agree to follow all safety protocols, and pay a “health surveillance fee” (approximately $US48 ($AU67) per person for vaccinated travelers, and $US115 ($AU161) for unvaccinated travelers).
Within 72 hours of departure to Tahiti, we had to also take a PCR COVID-19 test, or within 48 hours of departure, an antigen COVID-19 test.
Now, according to the latest details released on December 4, no matter whether you choose a PCR or an antigen test, you must do it within 48 hours of departure, no matter your choice.
For the most current policies in French Polynesia, be sure to check the government website. With the Omicron coronavirus variant making its way around the world, countries are reacting quickly and making changes to their entry requirements, or shutting down completely.
Since these documents needed to be uploaded to United Airlines’ online “Travel-Ready Center” before we checked into our first flight, we weren’t asked to show any physical documentation to US airline ticket or gate agents.
After finishing with immigration, we took a free COVID-19 self-test at a staffed station to swab our mouths and noses. It was painless and fast.
While test results weren’t immediate if one of us tested positive, health officials would find us via our ETIS contact information and lodging itinerary, and we’d have to quarantine at our expense.
Within 30 minutes of deplaning, we were outside the airport, meeting our taxi driver, and on our way to begin our vacation in paradise.
Tourists on inter-island flights and ferries were more often not wearing masks properly. While I didn’t overhear any staff in any instance enforce with, “Please wear your masks over your nose,” I did once spot a hotel employee gently reminding a pair of guests that masks were required in the breakfast buffet line (they quickly complied).
For two different hotel spa treatments, I was told I could remove it once I got on the table for my massage.
While it would have been more enjoyable to go maskless — those face coverings did make me hot and sweaty in such warm weather — it wasn’t a major detriment to the trip.
Since it meant doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep islanders safe, I was fine wearing face coverings as needed.
The only time we encountered lines or an excess of people was when we shopped among locals at the markets in downtown Papeete.
We also queued up among dozens to board a ferry from Tahiti to Moorea, but once on the ferry, we found space to spread out, preferring to stand outside and watch the passing scenery in the fresh air.
Personally, I loved this initiative. Sure, it meant more utensils to wash, but I liked that no one had to share the same ones.
However, we didn’t have any issues making reservations for meals or massages and only experienced timely, friendly service from restaurant waitstaff or front-desk employees.
We spent hours lounging on our quiet bungalow decks, reading for a bit, then hopping in the water with provided snorkels and masks to explore the extraordinary colorful fish that make their home amid the coral, or paddle around the calm lagoons.
We packed a picnic lunch and snorkel gear and explored the underwater world on our own for a few hours in a Bora Bora lagoon. We were far from people, creating our own adventure.
In French Polynesia, staffing didn’t seem to be a problem.
Given the warm temperatures — 80°F and partly sunny most afternoons — we spent the majority of our time outside. With coronavirus still a threat, it felt good to be outdoors, breathing fresh air, while remaining generally distant from other people.
Rapid tests were offered at the airport before our return flight, which would have been convenient, but expensive. The service cost about $US96 ($AU134). Instead, we went to a local pharmacy that was a 15-minute walk from our hotel for our test, which only took 20 minutes and cost about one-third of the price for a rapid test at the airport.
We secured signed, hard-copy test results from the pharmacist, which we needed to show an airport employee — along with our CDC vaccination cards — before boarding the first of three flights home.
The pandemic-related travel requirements didn’t take away from our trip, and if anything, we appreciated the extra precautions intended to keep visitors and locals safe and healthy.
Had we canceled our trip due to the hassle of pandemic-related entry and exit requirements and a few health precautions while in the country, we would have missed out on sublime sunsets, spectacular snorkeling, and romantic overwater bungalows perched above aqua lagoons.
It was the perfect restorative break from everyday life, and it only confirmed my desire to keep traveling, as often and as safely as I can, as the pandemic continues.
I can’t wait to return to paradise someday.