Wealthy Golfers Are Paying $75,000 To Go On This Amazing Tour Of Courses Around The World

Five continents, 22 days, and 12 rounds of golf.



It’s a golfer’s dream vacation, and it’ll only set you back $74,450.

The trip, organised by the luxury golf company Kalos Golf, departs from Maui and ends in Sotogrande, Spain three weeks later, says Bloomberg.

A decked out 757 jet will cart golfers from five-star hotel to five-star hotel across the globe.

Like what you’re hearing? Too bad. The October 2014 trip’s 78 slots are already sold out and there’s a 21-person waiting list.

We can certainly see why.

