Wealthy Golfers Are Paying $75,000 To Go On This Amazing Tour Of Courses Around The World

Five continents, 22 days, and 12 rounds of golf.
It’s a golfer’s dream vacation, and it’ll only set you back $74,450.
The trip, organised by the luxury golf company Kalos Golf, departs from Maui and ends in Sotogrande, Spain three weeks later, says Bloomberg.
A decked out 757 jet will cart golfers from five-star hotel to five-star hotel across the globe.
Like what you’re hearing? Too bad. The October 2014 trip’s 78 slots are already sold out and there’s a 21-person waiting list.
We can certainly see why.
travellers start in Maui before heading to Fiji, Australia, Bali, Thailand, Dubai, Mauritius, South Africa, and Spain. Not bad!
Including the Majlis Course at Emirates, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Four Seasons Golf Club Mauritius, and Valderrama in Andalucía, Spain.
And in Bali, 'After playing 18 holes, unwind in tropical splendor among the cascading waterfalls and soothing Jacuzzis of the Nirwana Bali Resort's four magnificent pools.'
The plane 'generously accommodates only 78 guests, providing spacious, plush accommodations with two-by-two, VIP-style leather seats.' travellers fly directly to airports near the destinations to keep things convenient. Also, onboard amenities include iPads and Bose headphones. Unfortunately, no WiFi. Come on now.
'From your beachfront resort, indulge in the pleasures of the topics.' Snorkel, swim, and take a cruise up the Sigatoka River.
The course was designed by Alister MacKenzie (an architect of Augusta National). When you're off the course, travellers 'may choose to explore the enchanting Blue Mountains National Park, filled with fragrant eucalyptus trees, scenic gorges and thundering waterfalls.'
It's designed by golf legend Greg Norman. The signature seventh hole is particularly challenging, a par three over the beach to a protected green.
For all those hours in the air, Kalos brings along experts to deliver cultural lectures too.
So bring your sand wedge to Thailand. If you get too frustrated, you can relax after the round with a city tour, a ride on the local elephants, and a pad thai cooking class.
You'll need your wedge this desert paradise too. The Majlis Course is basically a giant sand trap with some fairways thrown in. 'Tall dunes frame the perimeter of the course and numerous lakes come into play on several holes, including the famous par-five 18th,' according to Kalos.
Switch to island golf at the Four Seasons Golf Club Mauritius at Anahita. Designed by Ernie Els, the holes 'run in a variety of different directions, which will keep you on your toes as the breezes shift direction.'
The South African golfer designed Fancourt, ranks as the top course in the country. Kalos writes, 'Blind shots, abrupt sandy mounds covered in fescue, small landing areas and firm fast fairways--signatures of a true links course--combined with magnificent views make this a beautiful and challenging course.'
Tired yet? The course, designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., was the site of the 1997 Rider Cup. Looks like a serene Mediterranean 18 holes.
The full golf trip is $74,450. There's also a 'light golf' program (six rounds) priced at $72,200 and a 'touring only' option for $69,950.
