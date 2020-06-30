13 tourist hot spots planning to reopen this July

smileimage9/Shutterstock The Maldives is expected to welcome back visitors from July 15.

Despite nonessential travel still being discouraged in many places due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some tourism-reliant destinations say they’re ready to welcome back visitors.

Puerto Rico has implemented a four-phased reopening plan that culminates with in-bound tourism being allowed from July 15.

The Bahamas introduced a “travel health certificate” ahead of its planned July 1 reopening.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Destinations like Italy, Iceland, Spain, the Florida Keys, and Jamaica rolled out the welcome mat once again to tourists in June. Other destinations decided to wait a little longer to put ample health measures and precautions in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Despite many countries still discouraging nonessential travel – including the US, where the Centres for Disease Control warns against it – a lot of tourism-reliant economies around the world are planning to reopen their borders to travellers as soon as they can.

Keep scrolling to see which tourist hot spots hope to welcome visitors in July.

The Bahamas introduced a “travel health certificate” ahead of its planned July 1 reopening.

shalamov/iStock/Getty Images Plus Pig Beach on Big Major Cay is one of the Bahamas’ most famous spots.

The Bahamas plans to reopen to commercial travel on July 1, and has put together a very detailed outline of its guidelines and best practices.

Travellers arriving in The Bahamas will need to submit a “travel health certificate” – an online form with questions about their health – and must present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 10 days prior to arrival. They will also face temperature checks. Social distancing and wearing masks in public are required.

According to Johns Hopkins, the Bahamas saw 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 related deaths at the time of writing.

Bermuda plans to be back in business from July 1.

Andrew F. Kazmierski / Shutterstock Bermuda is famous for its pink-sand beaches and Horseshoe Bay.

Bermuda plans to welcome tourists arriving by air from July 1. They will have to show proof of health insurance, and present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure or take a test upon arrival, quarantining at their accommodation for eight to 24 hours – the time the tourism authority says it typically takes to obtain results. At the time of writing, the island nation “is finalising a detailed plan for anyone who tests positive during their visit,” according to the Bermuda Tourism Authority.

Visitors are asked to maintain physical distance and wear face masks in public for the duration of their stay, and are also asked to have their temperature taken twice a day while there.

According to the Government of Bermuda, there have been 146 confirmed cases and nine deaths.

Vietnam says it will start reissuing e-visas from July 1.

cristaltran/iStock Ha Long Bay is one of Vietnam’s most recognisable spots.

Vietnam – which was praised for its decisive action in containing the coronavirus – is slowly reopening.

According to its government online newspaper VGP News, Vietnam will begin issuing e-visas to international travellers from 80 countries starting July 1.

These e-visas will be valid for entry at eight international airports, 16 international border gates, and 13 seaports across the country, meaning tourists can enter Vietnam by air, land, and sea.

Vietnam saw 355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no related deaths at the time of writing, per Johns Hopkins.

The Dominican Republic hopes to welcome back tourists on July 1, though details are scarce.

AtanasBozhikovNasko / iStock The Dominican Republic sits on the island of Hispaniola, alongside Haiti.

According to an interview with Lucien Echavarria, director of the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Tourism in Caribbean Journal, the island nation is expected to open back up to international tourism from July 1, when commercial international flights are set to resume. Echavarria said that around half the country’s hotels will be open by then, with the rest aiming to reopen in November.

While she added that health and safety precautions will be put in place, details of what those may entail have yet to be released, though Echavarria said that visitors will likely face temperature checks and other health measures upon arrival.

The Dominican Republic saw 31,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 733 related deaths at the time of writing, per Johns Hopkins.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines plans to be open to visitors from all countries from July 1.

rj lerich/Shutterstock Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is made up of 32 islands, though only nine are inhabited.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will open to visitors from other countries on July 1. According to guidelines published by its tourism board and shared on Twitter, arrivals will have to fill out a coronavirus-related questionnaire and take a mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival, quarantining until they get their results, which they say typically take 24 hours. Visitors can bypass this quarantine by presenting a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days before their arrival, or an antibody test taken within five days before their arrival. They should also expect temperature checks and health screenings at the airport.

According to Johns Hopkins, the Caribbean country saw 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths at the time of writing.

Egypt says it will start a phased reopening beginning with seaside resorts on July 1.

Shutterstock Sharm el-Sheikh sits between the desert and the Red Sea.

According to Reuters, international air traffic is expected to resume to Egypt on July 1, but only to certain seaside destinations.

While local hotels reopened at a reduced capacity to domestic travellers last month, foreign travellers will be limited to resorts in southern Sinai, the Red Sea province, and Marsa Matrouh.

According to Johns Hopkins, Egypt saw 65,188 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,789 related deaths at the time of writing.

Georgia plans to reopen to international tourists from July 1 with the slogan “Georgia – Safe Destination!”

MiGol/Shutterstock Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, features medieval architecture at every turn.

European Best Destinations deemed Georgia one of the “safest” destinations in Europe for post-pandemic travel, saying that it’s one of the world’s least affected countries with 260 times fewer cases than some of the most affected European countries.

While domestic tourism resumed June 15, Georgia will allow international tourists from July 1, and is promoting itself as a safe destination that has been successful in the fight against the coronavirus, according to a local news outlet.

What, if any, restrictions will be placed on arrivals has yet to be announced, according to the US Embassy in Georgia.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Centre, Georgia has seen 926 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 related deaths at the time of writing.

Malta says it’s reopening to a handful of countries on July 1, and all other destinations July 15.

FredP/Shutterstock Malta’s capital, Valletta, was founded in the early 16th century.

Malta International Airport is expected to reopen on July 1, but only to travellers fromGermany, Austria, Sicily, Cyprus, Switzerland, Sardinia, Iceland, Slovakia, Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Italy (except from Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, and Piemonte), France (except from Ile de France), Spain (except from Madrid, Catalonia, and Castilla-La Mancha, Castile, and Leon), Poland (except from Katowice Airport), Greece, and Croatia.

According to Malta’s visitor’s bureau, Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela said that restrictions on all other destinations will be lifted on July 15. While it doesn’t seem like arrivals will face any sort of testing at this time, social distancing and the use of a face mask remain recommended.

However, it is unclear when Americans will be allowed to travel to Malta, as the European Union won’t allow Americans to travel to its member states once these reopen their external borders July 1.

According to Johns Hopkins, Malta has seen 670 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths at the time of writing. Like Georgia, it was also on European Best Destinations’ list of the “safest” destinations in Europe for post-pandemic travel.

Dubai plans to reopen to tourists on July 7.

shutterlk/Shutterstock At 2,716 feet, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the world’s tallest building.

According to a statement from the Government of Dubai, Dubai is expected to allow tourists from July 7. However, the same statement says that international visitors will have to prove that they have health insurance, fill out a Health Declaration Form, and present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 96 hours prior to departure, or take a test upon landing at the airport. Should they then test positive, they will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, the statement says.

All arrivals are required to undergo thermal screening as well. According to the statement, “if a traveller is suspected to have COVID-19 symptoms, Dubai airports have the right to re-test to ensure the tourist is free of the virus.”

Visitors must also download and register their details on Dubai’s COVID-19 DXB app, a coronavirus tracking app.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, the United Arab Emirates saw 47,797 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 313 related deaths at the time of writing.

French Polynesia aims to welcome back visitors from July 15 — but only those coming from Europe and the US.

Shutterstock French Polynesia is known for crystal-clear waters and hot spots such as Bora Bora and Tahiti.

French Polynesia, which includes famous destinations such as Tahiti and Bora Bora, will reopen its borders to international tourism on July 15, according to a press release from its government. However, initially, this will only be for flights coming from Europe and the US, the press release says.

Non-residents will need to present travel insurance that could cover potential COVID-19 expenses, and proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure, according to the same press release. They will also have to fill out a form with all of their relevant contact details for the duration of their stay, and sign a waiver confirming that they have no symptoms and that commits them to follow all rules and guidelines in place meant to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, such as wearing a mask in public when social distancing isn’t possible. They may also face random testing.

According to its tourism authority, French Polynesia has had no active cases of COVID-19 since May 29. According to the World Health Organisation, it has seen 60 confirmed cases and no deaths.

Puerto Rico has implemented a four-phased reopening plan that culminates with tourism being allowed from July 15.

Shutterstock Old San Juan has a distinctly European vibe with hundreds of restored buildings from the 16th and 17th centuries, when San Juan was a Spanish colony.

The US territory is opening up to tourism on July 15.

According to its official tourism site, the Puerto Rico National Guard is conducting health screenings at San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, which includes rapid COVID-19 tests. However, passengers may be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, regardless of their symptoms.

Discover Puerto Rico has put together comprehensive health and safety guidelines that visitors can expect on the island, including that restaurants should operate at 50% capacity and perform temperature checks, and that all drivers should be wearing gloves and disinfecting vehicles. Face masks and social distancing are still required at the time of writing.

According to Johns Hopkins, Puerto Rico saw 7,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 153 related deaths at the time of writing.

The Maldives hopes to welcome back visitors from July 15, and published 27 pages of health and safety guidelines for all tourism-related establishments.

jannoon028/Shutterstock The Maldives are famous for their over-water bungalows.

According to the Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism, it will be “restarting Maldives Tourism” on July 15, having closed its borders on March 27.

It also published 27 pages of guidelines for all tourism-related establishments to adhere to, which covers everything from how to handle guest luggage (use gloves and throw these out “in a foot operated closed bin immediately after luggage transportation is complete”) to having resorts require staff to wear masks, as well as “keep adequate stock of medically certified PPE.”

Visitors must have a confirmed booking at a local resort or guest house in order to obtain their entry visa, and must stay at that same resort for the duration of their trip.

Upon landing, they will face temperature checks and random COVID-19 testing, though for the most part tests will be given only to those “exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms including, but not limited to, cough, runny nose or shortness of breath.” The government says it won’t pay for these tests.

According to Johns Hopkins, the Maldives saw 2,324 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths at the time of writing.

Turks and Caicos plans to reopen to international visitors beginning July 22.

TravnikovStudio/Shutterstock Turks and Caicos is an archipelago made up of 40 coral islands.

The British overseas territory, which is made up of 40 small islands, is welcoming back visitors from July 22, according to a statement by its tourism board.

The British Overseas Territory plans to implement health and safety guidelines, but, according to the statement, what these entail will be announced in the coming weeks. “In the days and weeks leading up to the re-opening of our borders, the Ministry of Tourism, in close partnership with the Ministry of Health and our key stakeholders within the sector, will be working expeditiously to guarantee the destination’s readiness,” the statement says.

According to Johns Hopkins, Turks and Caicos saw 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one related death at the time of writing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.