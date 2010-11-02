Travel Sites Step Up Anti-Google-ITA Merger Campaign With Scary Video

FairSearch.org, a consortium of travel sites opposing Google‘s acquisition of ITA, just stepped up its campaign with a video explaining the horrible consequences of the proposed takeover.



The video is smartly dumbed down, explaining FairSearch’s position in a way that doesn’t require that you’ve even heard of ITA before. If you know anything about the merger and aren’t convinced there’s a problem, this won’t be much help, but it could help generate some outrage if normal people see it. The video also plays up recent Wall Street Journal-fuelled hysteria about ad targeting, and makes good use of Eric Schmidt’s penchant for saying creepy things.

This may be too obscure an issue to ever interest the average voter, but this is a very well executed attempt:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Google Buys ITA – A Travel Story from FairSearch.org on Vimeo.

