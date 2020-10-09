The states with and without travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images A sign outside of BWI airport advises travellers that have been to New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut must quarantine for 14 days.

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the US and the world, some states are restricting domestic travel.

States like New York are requiring those travelling from high-risk areas to fill out health forms and self-quarantine for 14 days once they arrive.

Others, like California and Colorado, have not imposed statewide travel restrictions.

While nonessential travel is no longer discouraged, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warns that “travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.”

Alabama

Alabama has no statewide travel restrictions in place.

Alaska

Those entering Alaska must be tested for the coronavirus within three days of their departure. On top of that, they have to submit a Self-Isolation Plan and a Travel Declaration. The state requests those entering to get another coronavirus test within 14 days of arriving. For nonresidents, this test is $US250. For residents, it’s free.

Arizona

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Arizona.

Arkansas

Arkansas has no statewide travel restrictions in place.

California

California has no statewide travel restrictions in place.

Colorado

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Colorado.

Connecticut

People who are travelling into Connecticut after spending at least 24 hours in a high-risk area have to fill out a health form and self-quarantine for two weeks, or until they can provide proof of a negative test from three days before their arrival or later. These areas currently include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Delaware

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Delaware.

Washington, DC

People who have been in a high-risk area in the last two weeks are required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in Washington, DC, including Alaska, Arkansas, Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Florida

Florida has no statewide travel restrictions in place.

Georgia

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Georgia.

Hawaii

Hawaii has a mandatory travel declaration form, temperature checks, and a 14-day quarantine period for those entering the state. Hawaii plans to start a pre-travel testing program that allows people who have tested negative within 72 hours of their arrival to skip or shorten their quarantine period.

REUTERS/Marco Garcia A traveller checks in with airport authorities at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Idaho

Idaho has no statewide regulations in place, but some cities and counties, like Boise and Meridian, recommend self-quarantining upon arrival when travelling from an area with a higher infection rate.

Illinois

While Illinois has no statewide restrictions in place, the City of Chicago has a travel order in place requiring those coming from certain states to self-quarantine for 14 days. The list is updated every Tuesday for the following Friday, and it currently includes Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Scott Olson/Getty Images A sign alerts residents to a mobile COVID-19 testing site set up on a vacant lot in Chicago, Illinois.

Indiana

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Indiana.

Iowa

Iowa has no statewide travel restrictions.

Kansas

Kansas has restrictions requiring certain travellers to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, including those who were in Aruba on or after September 24, those who have been on a cruise since March, and those who attended events out-of-state with 500 or more people without masks or social distancing.

Kentucky

Those entering Kentucky from Florida and areas with an infection rate of 15% or higher must self-quarantine for two weeks. This currently includes South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa, Wyoming, and Missouri.

Louisiana

Louisiana has no statewide travel restrictions.

Maine

Aside from residents of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont, those entering Maine must self-quarantine for two weeks or sign a form saying they tested negative for the virus in the last 72 hours upon arrival. Residents returning to Maine must do the same unless they are travelling from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, or Vermont.

Maryland

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Maryland.

Massachusetts

Those entering Massachusetts have to fill out a travel form and self-quarantine for 14 days or test negative for the coronavirus within 72 hours of arrival unless they’re commuters or coming from a low-risk area. Low-risk areas include Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and Washington, DC.

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Travellers at Logan Airport walk past a poster board advertising the new Massachusetts Travel Order.

Michigan

Michigan does not have statewide travel restrictions in place.

Minnesota

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Minnesota.

Mississippi

Mississippi does not have statewide travel restrictions in place.

Missouri

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Missouri.

Montana

Montana has no statewide travel restrictions in place.

Nebraska

Nebraska does not have statewide travel restrictions in place.

Nevada

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Nevada.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire requests that those who are visiting from outside of New England and are planning on staying for an “extended period of time” self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

New Jersey

New Jersey requests that visitors from high-risk states and territories that are staying longer than a day self-quarantine for 14 days, even if they tested negative for the virus. The state also has an online survey for travellers to fill out.

High-risk states currently include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images Booths for patients are seen at the new COVID-19 testing facility that is now available for passengers at Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal B in Newark, New Jersey.

New Mexico

New Mexico requires those entering the state to self-quarantine for two weeks or to have tested negative for the coronavirus in the last 72 hours unless they are coming from a low-risk area. Low-risk areas include Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Washington, DC.

New York

Those entering New York from a high-risk area must fill out a traveller health form before leaving the airport and self-quarantine for 14 days.

These states and territories currently include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Noam Galai/Getty Images A sign displaying a COVID-19 travel advisory is placed in New York City.

North Carolina

There are no statewide travel restrictions in North Carolina.

North Dakota

North Dakota has no statewide travel restrictions in place.

Ohio

People travelling to Ohio from states with an infection rate of 15% or higher are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. That list currently includes South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Mississippi.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma requests that those travelling from high-risk areas wear face masks in public and limit indoor gatherings for 10 to 14 days.

Oregon

Oregon does not have statewide travel restrictions.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania recommends self-quarantining for 14 days upon arrival to travellers coming from the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images Travellers make their way through TSA inspection as Pennsylvania remains under restrictions for work and travel at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island is requiring travellers coming from states with an infection rate of 5% or higher to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving. Those who have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of their trip to Rhode Island are exempt from quarantine. Similarly, those who test negative amid their quarantine can stop once they receive results.

The list of impacted states currently includes Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

South Carolina

South Carolina requests that recent travellers stay home as much as possible and that those who may have been exposed self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the state.

South Dakota

South Dakota has no statewide travel restrictions, but some routes through tribal lands are closed.

Tennessee

Tennessee has no statewide travel restrictions.

Texas

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Texas.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images A man walks through an empty terminal at the George Bush Intercontinental in Houston, Texas.

Utah

Utah has no statewide travel restrictions.

Vermont

Road trippers from counties in the Northeast with similar infection rates to Vermont are not required to quarantine, but most others do. People who are entering Vermont via public transportation or from a county outside of the Northeast have to quarantine for 14 days, or seven days if they test negative during that time.

Virginia

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Virginia, but the state recommends staying home for 14 days to those who have been in high-risk situations for infection, like large gatherings or cruises.

Washington

Washington does not have statewide travel restrictions.

West Virginia

There are no statewide travel restrictions in West Virginia.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin does not have statewide travel restrictions, but the state recommends stopping all travel, both in and out of state.

Wyoming

Wyoming does not have statewide travel restrictions.

