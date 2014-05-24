A Texas Couple Quit Their Jobs, Sold Their Home, And Traveled To 10 Countries In 6 Months

Two years ago, Seth and Olivia Hanson quit their jobs (his in banking and hers in property management), sold their home in Austin, Texas, and took off for a six-month trip around the world. It was a dream vacation for this married couple.

“One night we were talking about how great it would be to just take some time off and travel, so we took out a piece of paper and wrote down our dream destinations,” Seth Hanson told Business Insider. “Our lists turned out almost identical.”

Wasting no time, they decided to start actually planning the trip to make it a reality. The couple ultimately settled on Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Bali, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, and India.

They planned out about 50% of the sites they would visit and tried to keep it cheap, allotting $12,000 per person for the entire trip.

During their first stop in South America, they realised large tourist destinations like Rio de Janeiro and Machu Picchu, weren’t going to be their favourite. The crowds and the hype were off-putting. They soon realised that they prefer more secluded, unique destinations, like Jericoara, Brazil, or Jaisalmer, India.

They felt that India was the most authentic place they traveled: There they befriended locals who invited them to dinner, played cricket with the local kids around the country, and ate $US1 meals along the side of the road.

“We stumbled on some Jain temple and walked to the top and could see the whole city,” Seth said, recalling his time in an Indian city. “Olivia was crying because it was so beautiful. It was just one of those moments.”

Seth and Olivia shared some photos of their journey. We’ve included them here, along with their original captions.

