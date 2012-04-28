Check Out The Amazing Contrasts In Shanghai Right Now

Photo: Yepoka Yeebo / Business Insider

Just after 10pm every night, the neon signs, racing lights and huge TV screens that make up Shanghai’s impressive skyline flicker off.And just like that, China’s most cosmopolitan city — home to 23 million people — feels almost serene.



When I visited earlier this month, all the city’s contrasts were dramatic.

Traditional two-and three-story homes set along tiny, tight alleyways packed with people are overshadowed by the massive old condo buildings just blocks away.

The city is studded with stunning neoclassical and Art Deco architecture, including the former headquarters of HSBC, and the city’s old French colonial neighbourhood. But it’s also home to gleaming, manicured neighborhoods of skyscrapers.

Signs of China’s growing wealth are everywhere: it felt like there was a Cartier store or Lamborghini dealership on every other corner. But nearby tiny store-fronts doubled as living rooms as families gathered round to eat dinner and watch TV.

