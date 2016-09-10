This woman used her maternity leave to travel the world with her newborn baby

Courtesy Travel Mad Mum Travel Mad Mum Karen Edwards and her daughter, Esmé.

London native Karen Edwards, 32, used the year-long maternity leave from her nursing job to travel to 10 countries with her husband and newborn baby, Esmé. Now a toddler, Esmé has been to 17 countries and counting.

Edwards blogs about their adventures, as well as reviews of baby travel products and advice for travelling parents, as the Travel Mad Mum. While the occasional tantrum or lost toy might cause a few bumps in the road, Edwards loves travelling as a family and seeing the world with a baby on her back.

