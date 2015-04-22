Here are the 16 best luggage deals this week [up to 82% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

It’s hard to find great luggage at an affordable price.

The cheap stuff breaks after one flight, and the expensive stuff — well, it’s expensive.

But we found some deals on quality luggage pieces this week, offering up to 82% off.

Whether you’re someone who travels often for work, or are just looking for a good piece of luggage — check out these sales below.

Luggage sets

If you have a family or often travel for longer periods, we recommend getting a luggage set. The suitcases will be easy to keep track of since they’re all the same colour. (And if you have kids, you definitely know how hard it is to keep track of things.)

If you want something extremely sturdy…

Nautica charter 3-piece set

$US1,140.00 $US209.99 [82% off]

If you want something luxurious looking without spending thousands…

Pierre Cardin signature spinner 4-piece set

$US1,120.00 $US279.99 [75% off]

If you want something that can expand for 25% more packing capacity…

Traveller’s Choice Tasmania 3-piece set



$US899.99 $US230.30 [74% off]

If you want something bright that’s easy to find at the baggage carousel…

Samsonite luggage Winfield 3-piece set

$US1,000.00 $US368.61 [63% off]

Individual suitcases

If you travel every week for work, a sturdy suitcase is an absolute must-have. These are the best options for frequently flyers.

If you want something bright that you won’t lose…

Samsonite luggage flight upright 31 travel bag

$US420.00 $US157.49 [63% off]

If you want four twin spinner wheels for multi-directional rolling…

Delsey luggage helium spinner trolley

$US360.00 $US152.92 [58% off]

If you want something classic and sleek looking…

Samsonite luggage Inova spinner

$US520.00 $US260.00 [50% off]

If you want something that expands for added packing capacity…

Samsonite luggage fashion spinner

$US340.00 $US127.49 [63% off]

Carry-on luggage

If you’re travelling for work, it can be such a pain to check your luggage. Instead, get yourself a bag that fits the carry-on measurement requirement so that you can zip right out of the airport when you land.

If you want something super small, but super sturdy…

Travelpro luggage rolling tote

$US200.00 $US85.99 [57% off]

If you want something with multi-directional spinner weals…

Samsonite luggage spinner

$US560.00 $US169.48 [70% off]

If you want something with two compartments for packing and organisation…

Delsey luggage helium aero carry-on

$US300.00 $US180.01 [60% off]

If you want something with a specific padded laptop compartment…

Samsonite luggage silhouette sphere bag

$US400.00 $US129.99 [68% off]

Travel duffel

Travel duffels are the best option if you’re carrying a lot of lightweight items. Think: clothes, sleeping bags, pillows. If your kids will be heading to camp this summer, this is a great choice for them. (After all, no one wants to roll around a suitcase in camp mud.)

If you want something luxurious looking without breaking the bank…

Rioni signature brown duffel traveller

$US278.00 $US187.50 [33% off]

If you want something bright that won’t get lost….

Samsonite tote-a-ton duffel luggage

$US78.00

If you want a great sporty option…

Olympia duffel bag

$US37.49 $US30.99 [17% off]

If you want a great overnight bag…

Herschel Supply Co. strand satchel

$US59.99

