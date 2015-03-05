Here are the 16 best luggage and backpack deals this week [up to 69% off]

It’s hard to find great luggage at an affordable price.

The cheap stuff breaks after one trip. And the expensive stuff — well, it’s expensive.

But we found some deals on quality luggage pieces this week, offering up to 69% off.

Whether you’re someone who travels often for work, or are just looking for a good piece of luggage — check out these sales below.

Luggage sets

If you have a family or often travel for longer periods, we recommend getting a luggage set. The suitcases will be easy to keep track of since they’re all the same colour. (And if you have kids, you definitely know how hard it is to keep track of things.)

If you want something lightweight and durable…

Rockland (3 piece set) $US479.99 $US148.99 [69% off]

Rockland (2 piece set) $US330.00 $US115.89 [65% off]

If you want something extremely scratch resistant…

Samsonite (3 piece set) $US940.00 $US469.97 [50% off]



If you want something with 360 degree spinner wheels…

Samsonite (2 piece set) $US229.99 $US153.27 [33% off]

Hard-side luggage

The benefit of hard-side luggage (as opposed to luggage made of fabric) is that it will get less beat up mid-flight. Additionally, hardside luggage will help keep your expensive and fragile items safer.

If you want something that expands for added packing capacity…

Samsonite, $US380.00 $US189.99 [50% off]



If you want something with multi-direction rolling…

Delsey, $US400.00 $US173.36 [57% off]



If you want a hardside option that’s lightweight (for international flights with a weight limit)…

Skyway, $US179.98 $US80.99 [55% off]



If you want something mini-sized for those 1-2 day trips…

Victrinox, $US585.00 $US349.99 [40% off]

Carry-on luggage

If you’re travelling for work, it can be such a pain to check your luggage. Instead, get yourself a bag that fits the carry-on measurement requirement so that you can zip right out of the airport when you land.

If you want something that comes with a laptop sleeve…

Delsey, $US360.00 $US144.70 [60% off]

If you want something with lots of storage pockets…

Samsonite, $US200.00 $US85.43 [57% off]

If you want something that’s lightweight…

Travelpro, $US260.00 $US102.99 [60% off]

If you want something with a sleek, professional look…

Samsonite, $US460.00 $US229.99 [50% off]

Backpacks

Backpacks are having a bit of a style comeback. So if you’re in the market for a small, hands-free luggage option, we recommend any of these.

If you want a backpack with dedicated compartments for the MacBook, iPad and iPhone…

Incase, $US149.95 $US126.11 [16% off]

If you want a backpack with some extra built in security features…

Pacsafe (sophisticated option), $US135.00 $US128.45 [5% off]



Pacsafe (fun option), $US140.00



$US124.65 [11% off]



If you want just some basic, trendy looking backpack…

Herschel, $US54.99 $US44.21 [20% off]

