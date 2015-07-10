The 10 best islands in the world, according to travellers

Shutterstock/PawelG Photo Bioluminescent plankton create stunning glowing colours in the Maldives.

Travel + Leisure just released its World’s Best Awards, ranking the top hotels, airports, airlines, cities, and islands from around the world.

To create their list of the world’s best islands, the company pulled reviews from thousands of travellers.

From the serene island of Moorea in French Polynesia, to the golden sands of Maui in Hawaii, here are the top 10 islands to travel to this year.

9. Great Barrier Reef, Australia 7. Maui, Hawaii 6. Moorea, French Polynesia 5. Santorini, Greece 3. Maldives

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.