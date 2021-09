Travel influencers share 11 things kids learn from traveling, beyond the fun memories

Travel can help everyone get out of their comfort zone.

“Getting out of our comfort zones is one of the best parts of travel for my family,” said Jessica Gee, a mother of three from Hawaii and the cofounder of the website The Bucket List Family

She told Insider that travel forces people to confront situations and opportunities that they may not face as often in their day-to-day lives.

She said that she gets excited every time she sees her children expand their comfort zone by trying something new and that she’d grown a lot herself through travel.

“I’m cautious and a bit introverted by nature, so I feel proud of myself every time I say yes to a new opportunity or adventure,” she said.