Travel influencers share 11 things kids learn from traveling, beyond the fun memories

Kids can learn the responsibilities of traveling by packing their own bags and doing their part along the way.

“My children can’t whine that their feet hurt when we’re running to catch that connecting flight or boarding the train at the last minute,” said Colleen Lanin, a mother of two from Scottsdale, Arizona, and the founder of the website Travel Mamas

Lanin added that they’d learned that if they don’t keep up or if they misplace something en route, they could be responsible for the whole family missing a flight or an excursion.

“I find that the more responsibility I give my kids, the more they will follow through and the more mature they behave,” she said.