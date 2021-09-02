Travel influencers share 11 things kids learn from traveling, beyond the fun memories

- Children absorb lots of things from traveling to new places, from cultures and languages to foods.
- Traveling with kids can be expensive, but it can also teach them how to budget.
- Families who travel together often say their kids have learned to be more flexible and adaptable.
Families who travel frequently say there’s much more to vacationing beyond the happy memories.
“Building shared memories is tough to do at home,” she added.
“Today, our children understand that many of the problems they and their friends deal with pale in comparison to the plight of many children around the world,” she said.
Lanin added that they’d learned that if they don’t keep up or if they misplace something en route, they could be responsible for the whole family missing a flight or an excursion.
“I find that the more responsibility I give my kids, the more they will follow through and the more mature they behave,” she said.
Catherine Parker, a mother of three from Austin, Texas, and the founder of Carful of Kids, told Insider that the adaptability her children had learned through travel made them better prepared for the twists and turns of life — something she said had proved especially useful during the pandemic.
“Every time something changed, we were able to roll with it and talk it out,” she said.
Once, they participated in a volunteer program in a state park in Hawaii. “My kids were not happy,” she said — they’d told her, “What kind of vacation is it where we have to work?”
But after four hours of “thorns, heat, and bugs,” they were not ready to leave, because they had befriended the locals and learned how much their contributions meant to them, she said.
She told Insider that travel forces people to confront situations and opportunities that they may not face as often in their day-to-day lives.
She said that she gets excited every time she sees her children expand their comfort zone by trying something new and that she’d grown a lot herself through travel.
“I’m cautious and a bit introverted by nature, so I feel proud of myself every time I say yes to a new opportunity or adventure,” she said.
“Before a trip, we always sit down with our kids and talk about places we want to go as a family and our rough travel budget along the way,” Kosman said.
She said that on a recent adventure, her 3-year-old sat on his dad’s surfboard in the ocean for 2 1/2 hours without getting bored while surf instructors worked with the other children. “The instructors couldn’t believe how well behaved he was,” she said. “The world existed pre-technology for centuries, and kids did just fine without it.”