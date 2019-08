No matter how many air miles you have under your belt, flying can be stressful and exhausting.

These 27 helpful hacks will ease the stresses of airborne travel, and teach even the most seasoned jetsetter a thing or two.

NOW WATCH: These paddle boarders were just feet away from the largest animal on Earth



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.