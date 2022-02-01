I fly several times a year and insist on packing an old pair of earphones in my carry-on. Here’s why you should, too.

Insider’s reporter on a flight with wired earbuds. Joey Hadden/insider

I fly every couple of months, and I can’t imagine boarding without my headphones.

But I don’t mean any fancy pair. Instead, I always fly with traditional aux-cord wired headphones.

Many airlines still use this option, and without them, you can’t watch movies from most screens.

While I usually use Bluetooth headphones or earbuds with a lightning cable that connects to my iPhone, neither is likely to allow me to watch a movie on the seat back screen of a flight.

That’s because in my experience, airlines like Delta, JetBlue, and American, typically require a traditional aux jack to access the audio for in-flight television shows, movies, and games.

However, there are exceptions.

The author uses the entertainment system on a recent Delta flight. Joey Hadden/Insider

Airlines like Southwest and Alaska Airlines removed screens to instead offer entertainment via a downloaded app on your personal device, Business Insider previously reported.

Other carriers like Delta and American Airlines offer a choice: download their app to access the same media library when connected to in-flight Wi-Fi, or watch on the screen in front of you.

And in July 2021, Simple Flying reported that United Airlines and Qatar Airways were experimenting with Bluetooth for new planes’ in-flight entertainment.

But given all these options, I always prefer the seatback screen. I’d rather not watch a movie on my small phone if there’s a larger one available, and contending with fussy Wi-Fi is always a risk when relying on an app while cruising at 40,000 feet (12,192.00m).

Of course, it’s useless without a pair of corded headphones with the standard 3.5 jack.

The author’s wired headphones with a standard 3.5 jack. Joey Hadden/Insider

That’s why I always keep a pair of cheap Skullcandy earbuds in my carry-on. They’re comfortable to wear for hours at a time, the sound is decent, and they only cost $US17 ($AU24). I also find them to be far superior to the ones flight attendants sell on board.

If it’s been a while since you’ve searched for a pair of wired headphones, Insider previously suggested a few quality, affordable options. From Sony to JBL, here are some wired earphones to get you through your next flight for less than $US20 ($AU28).

Eventually, I hope all major airlines offer wireless entertainment options. But until then, I recommend always packing a pair of wired buds to make sure you are able to stay entertained for as long as you’re in the air.