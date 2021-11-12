Fewer people departed Australia in September than in any other month on record.

New figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show the lingering impact of the nation’s border closure.

However, the gradual reopening of the international border likely means the worst is over.

Fewer people departed Australia in September than in any other month on record, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has revealed, as travel agents and the education sector await a further easing of the nation’s closed border policy.

In data revealed Friday, the ABS states departures fell to just 30,330 for the month, a decrease of nearly 7,000 trips compared to August.

By contrast, the ABS tallied nearly 1.8 million departures in September 2019, before COVID-19 pandemic fears led the federal government to slam the national border shut.

Total arrivals also fell to 18,840, some 8,140 arrivals fewer than the month before. In September 2019, that figure stood at 1.74 million.

The figures partially reflect the temporary closure of the Australia-New Zealand travel bubble due to coronavirus outbreaks in both jurisdictions, according to ABS director of migration statistics Jenny Dobak.

“Although some increase was observed in April 2021 at the start of the travel bubble, the flow of New Zealand travellers dropped again in late July with the ceasing of the bubble,” she said.

Arrival and departure figures are expected to swing upwards from November, thanks to an initial easing of Australia’s hard border policy on 1 November.

New South Wales, Victoria, and the Australian Capital Territory removed the requirement for incoming travellers to undergo quarantine upon arrival at the start of the month, making it easier for Australian residents and their immediate families to enter the country.

Australia has announced a quarantine-free travel arrangement with Singapore, and is chasing similar arrangements with Japan and South Korea, heralding the return of international tourism.

However, tourism is broadly off the cards until vaccination rates reach new highs across Australia.

Tourism industry bodies continue to push for the return of visitors and skilled migrants, with the Tourism and Transport Forum hoping they will be permitted back into Australia by Christmas.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg this week said the federal government wants to extend travel permissions “more broadly before the end of the year,” but those decisions largely remain contingent on vaccine uptake.

The most recent ABS figures also underline the drastic impact of closed borders on Australia’s education sector, which has lost billions of dollars in export revenue through the pandemic.

Just 120 international students entered the country in September, marking a 99.7% decrease from September 2019.

International student applications have fallen by 51% since March, according to parliamentary data.

Separately, Al Jazeera reports the border closure has had a profound impact on students hoping to attend university in Australia, with an unclear timeline for reopening steering them towards the United States and Canada instead.

But pilot programs covering the return of students to NSW, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia are slated to begin in the coming weeks, slowly opening the door to international scholars after nearly two years of hardship.

“Students will be back, I think, before the end of the year” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday.