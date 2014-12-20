TRAVEL CHAOS: Jetstar Computer Glitch Causes Massive Flight Delays

On the Saturday before Christmas dozens of Jetstar flights have been delayed after the airline’s computer system went down.

The glitch has affected all Jetstar flights across all Sydney and New Zealand airports. Flights have been delayed by up to 90 minutes.

Crews have been unable to prepare domestic flights for takeoff. Staff have had to prepare documentation manually, causing significant delays into the afternoon.

“The outage is affecting applications and systems used by our airport and flight crew to prepare for flights and this has slowed down our operations,” a Jetstar spokesperson said.

“We’re working through our IT service provider to get our systems back up and running.”

As crews manually worked around the glitch, long lines formed at Jetstar counters across the country.

There are reports ground staff were forced to use fax machines to send information.

Delayed Jetstar flights boarding at Melbourne but massive queues pic.twitter.com/ni69jpuJ1u — Stephen Spencer (@sspencer_63) December 20, 2014

A Jetstar spokesperson said it isn’t affecting international flights.

The airline anticipates flights should begin to depart close to schedule later today.

Jetstar said passengers should check their flight’s status for revised check-in times.

Qantas, Jetstar’s parent company, uses a different computer system and has not been affected by the outage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.